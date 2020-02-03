Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.63.
DVAX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.
