Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.63.

DVAX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 399.60% and a negative net margin of 519.95%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

