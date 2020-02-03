E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EONGY. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. 75,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

