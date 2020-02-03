Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of Eagle Materials worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Eagle Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

EXP traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.61. 1,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,861.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

