Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $71.27 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

