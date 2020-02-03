eBitcoin Market Cap Reaches $723,158.00 (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. eBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $723,158.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Kucoin and Mercatox. During the last week, eBitcoin has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02968056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

eBitcoin Profile

eBitcoin launched on September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

