eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Tops $211,927.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $211,927.00 and $26.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00747843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007540 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 571% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000277 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

