Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $231.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences exited the fourth quarter of 2019 on a mixed note with lower-than-expected earnings and a revenue beat. Globally, TAVR procedures increased on strong therapy adoption across all geographies. We are also upbeat about strong sales growth within the Critical Care segment, driven by robust demand for the HemoSphere advance monitoring platform and continued adoption of Smart Recovery. The company continued benefiting from its CASMED acquisition. Moreover, a lifted 2020 EPS guidance raises investors’ optimism on the stock. In the past year, shares of Edwards Lifesciences have outperformed the industry. Meanwhile, dismal performances within Surgical Structural Heart and TMTT segments raise concern. Also, escalating costs put pressure on the margins in the fourth quarter.”

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

NYSE EW traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $221.20. 52,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $163.08 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $1,230,896.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,559.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 113,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.