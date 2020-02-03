Electronic Arts’ (EA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $118.00 target price on the game software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $113.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.08.

EA traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.04. 4,116,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,505. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $114.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,745,000 after acquiring an additional 187,135 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $179,852,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,511,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,768 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,311,167 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $128,258,000 after purchasing an additional 150,677 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Electronic Arts by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,313 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,753,000 after purchasing an additional 73,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

