Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc. (LON:EME) were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10), approximately 219,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 990,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.60 ($0.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The company has a market cap of $34.24 million and a PE ratio of 76.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.72.

About Empyrean Energy (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

