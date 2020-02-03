Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,980 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $38,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after buying an additional 597,926 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 776.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 159,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $131.68. 177,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,184. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $86.78 and a twelve month high of $132.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

