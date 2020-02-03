EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,692,000 after buying an additional 560,378 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 112.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 139,922 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,095,000 after acquiring an additional 115,516 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,385,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 309,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,645,000 after acquiring an additional 85,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.

Shares of EPAM traded up $6.27 on Monday, hitting $234.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,933. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.59. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.44 and a fifty-two week high of $236.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $553,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,758,622.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

