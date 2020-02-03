Esperion Therapeutics’ (ESPR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $65.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESPR. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.15. 471,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,964. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at $139,053,057.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,200. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.