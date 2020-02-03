Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $73.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.41. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.