Estate Counselors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 84,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $54.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.