ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0861 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

VALT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.32. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.16. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

