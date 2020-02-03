Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 8.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $352,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $309.51 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

