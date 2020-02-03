Everex (EVX) Market Cap Achieves $6.34 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Everex has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everex has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00003006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, BX Thailand and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.27 or 0.03020738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00197174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everex

Everex’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi, IDEX, Tidex, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

