Exfo (TSE:EXF) Shares Up 0.6%

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.27 and last traded at C$5.21, 3,004 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 13,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.18.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Exfo alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The firm has a market cap of $287.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.