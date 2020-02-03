Expanse Reaches Market Capitalization of $803,938.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Expanse has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. Expanse has a market cap of $803,938.00 and approximately $42,029.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

