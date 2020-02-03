Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after buying an additional 93,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,089,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,669,000 after buying an additional 174,030 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,215,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

