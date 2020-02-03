FansTime (FTI) Price Hits $0.0002

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. FansTime has a total market cap of $677,260.00 and approximately $66,693.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinMex, HADAX and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.15 or 0.03024100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00196235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, HADAX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

