Fantom Trading Down 1.3% This Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $17.12 million and $4.08 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bgogo, Kucoin and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.29 or 0.02992233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00197313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00127990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX, Bgogo, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

