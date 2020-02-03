Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Position Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 476.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 138,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 114,703 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,695. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.38.

