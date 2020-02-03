Financial Advantage Inc. Invests $35,000 in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $289,343,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,537,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,225,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,487,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $51.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

