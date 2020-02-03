Financial Advantage Inc. Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 3.6% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $179.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.86 and its 200 day moving average is $171.65. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

