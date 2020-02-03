Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after buying an additional 76,796 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 976,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,058 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,589,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 251,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHB opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

