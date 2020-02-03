Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $565,000 Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,510. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.11. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.67 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

