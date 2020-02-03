Financial Advisory Service Inc. Makes New $778,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,300. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $81.71 and a 52-week high of $94.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.