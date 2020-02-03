Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 212 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,929. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.87 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.