Financial Survey: IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) vs. Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IMMUTEP LTD/S and Magenta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMMUTEP LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

IMMUTEP LTD/S currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.29%. Given IMMUTEP LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IMMUTEP LTD/S is more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

IMMUTEP LTD/S has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magenta Therapeutics has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IMMUTEP LTD/S and Magenta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMMUTEP LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Magenta Therapeutics N/A -45.24% -41.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of IMMUTEP LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMMUTEP LTD/S and Magenta Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMMUTEP LTD/S $5.36 million 16.01 -$13.12 million N/A N/A Magenta Therapeutics N/A N/A -$57.51 million ($3.13) -3.82

IMMUTEP LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Magenta Therapeutics.

Summary

IMMUTEP LTD/S beats Magenta Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMMUTEP LTD/S

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells. The company's lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti) with KEYTRUDA therapy, an antigen presenting cell activator, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy for metastatic breast cancer, as well as in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for use in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial, which is used for the treatment of cancer; and IMP761, an agonist of LAG-3 for treating autoimmune diseases. The company has operations in Europe, Australia, and the United States. Immutep Limited has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., to evaluate the combination of efti with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody, in patients with advanced solid malignancies; and partnerships with GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, and EOC Pharma for the development of LAG-3 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

