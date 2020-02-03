First American Trust FSB Has $345,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First American Trust FSB lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Intel were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Intel by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521,534 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,011,968.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,968.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 78,461 shares of company stock worth $4,369,107 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,078,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,507,618. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

