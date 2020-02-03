First Bank & Trust Acquires 722 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for about 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after buying an additional 1,275,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after buying an additional 532,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,361,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,866,000 after buying an additional 221,460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,304,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,433,000 after buying an additional 226,069 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 704,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,883,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,652. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.14. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James cut Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

