First Bank & Trust Has $2.10 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.5% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.