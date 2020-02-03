First Bank & Trust Has $3 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.2% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $82.09. 5,887,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,101,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

