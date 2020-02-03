First Bank & Trust Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $687,281,000 after acquiring an additional 119,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,865,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,373,000 after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

CRM traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,471. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $186.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.91 and its 200-day moving average is $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 197.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,390 shares of company stock worth $71,571,182. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

