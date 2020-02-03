First Bank & Trust Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Autodesk by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,578 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Autodesk by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 31,164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Autodesk by 2,115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 68,243 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,163 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.14 and a 200 day moving average of $163.59. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $201.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

