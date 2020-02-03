First Bank & Trust Purchases 546 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $400,182,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 80.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 336,821 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 33.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,248 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $98,643,000 after acquiring an additional 80,523 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

In other news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,837. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $293.82. 38,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,548. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.