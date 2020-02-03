First Bank & Trust Trims Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

First Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 966,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $148,427,000 after buying an additional 382,886 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $6,187,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.12. 1,550,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.