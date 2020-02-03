First Merchants Corp Acquires 68 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,771. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $137.12 and a one year high of $169.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

