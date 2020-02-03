First Merchants Corp Has $291,000 Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 194,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 246,272 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.01. The stock had a trading volume of 169,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $112.86 and a one year high of $134.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.45.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

