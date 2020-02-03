First Merchants Corp Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,235. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.08 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

