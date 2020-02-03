First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires 1,290 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Leidos were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Leidos by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,606,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 2.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Leidos by 57.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 1,685.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.51. 38,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $104.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

