First National Bank of Hutchinson Decreases Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Kroger by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.91. 133,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,316,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.