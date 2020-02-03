First National Bank of Hutchinson Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.08. 235,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,933. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $71.14 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

