First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $880.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report $880.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $888.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $874.00 million. First Republic Bank posted sales of $807.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

NYSE:FRC traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,286. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,471,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after buying an additional 1,046,666 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after buying an additional 350,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after buying an additional 320,903 shares during the last quarter.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

