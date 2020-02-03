First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First US Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.10. First US Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of First US Bancshares worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

