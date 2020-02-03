Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $748.00

Shares of Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 748 ($9.84) and last traded at GBX 740 ($9.73), with a volume of 8933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 735 ($9.67).

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 664.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 566.83. The company has a market cap of $430.03 million and a PE ratio of 36.82.

Get Focusrite alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Focusrite’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilson sold 171,640 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.84), for a total value of £1,153,420.80 ($1,517,259.67).

Focusrite Company Profile (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.