Footballcoin Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (XFC)

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Footballcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates and Coindeal. Footballcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $3,635.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Footballcoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Footballcoin Profile

Footballcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io . Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin

Footballcoin Coin Trading

Footballcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exrates and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footballcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footballcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

