Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.91), approximately 11,679 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.89).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 million and a P/E ratio of 16.43.

About Foresight VCT (LON:FTV)

Foresight VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to make investments in unquoted or alternative investment market (AiM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in ordinary shares, planned exit shares and infrastructure shares. The investment objective of the ordinary shares fund is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.