Franks International (NYSE:FI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.48

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 9403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $809.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.87 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franks International NV will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $2,019,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Franks International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,918,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franks International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,852,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Franks International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 144,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franks International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,617,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Franks International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 994,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 52,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

